Pak vs Eng: Eoin Morgan to lead England as squad for ODI against Pakistan announced

England's Captain Eoin Morgan (L) and England's Joe Root celebrate victory at close of play during the second one-day international (ODI) between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval, south London on July 1, 2021. — AFP/File

A 16-player squad for the ODI series against Pakistan was announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Saturday.

The series will begin on July 8 at Cardiff.

Somerset’s Tom Banton will remain with the squad after joining up for the third Royal London ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday, 4 July. The England team is already leading the ODI series 2-0 against Sri Lanka and the final match is set to take place this Sunday.

England will name their squad for the Vitality IT20 series against Pakistan later this month.

England ODI Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

George Garton (Sussex)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

The Royal London ODI Series

1st ODI: England v Pakistan, Thursday 8 July 2021, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

2nd ODI: England v Pakistan, Saturday 10 July 2021, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

3rd ODI: England v Pakistan, Tuesday 13 July 2021, Edgbaston, Birmingham.