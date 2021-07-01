 
Thu Jul 01, 2021
July 1, 2021

Madison Beer releases brand new music video for ‘Reckless’ single

Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Madison Beer releases brand new music video for ‘Reckless’ single

Lyricist and singer Madison Beer has officially released her brand new music video and fans are over the moon with the breathtaking visuals.

The track in question, Reckless features a Thumbelina inspired visual and tells Beer’s journey through a large garden with weeds towering above her head.

Barely 24 hours into its release, the song has become a massive hit and has already garnered one million+ views.

Check it out below:


