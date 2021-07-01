COVID-19 report: Pakistan's daily case count over 1,000 again

ISLAMABAD: With 1,037 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Pakistan's daily case count went over the 1,000 mark for the first time in a week Thursday morning.



The country last reported 1,052 cases in a day on June 25.



The country saw a minor jump in daily deaths as well, with 40 new fatalities, according to National Command and Operation Centre's latest data.

NCOC data shows 46,145 tests were conducted on June 30, of which 1,037 came back positive for COVID-19.



Pakistan's positivity rate is currently 2.2%. The total active COVID-19 cases are 31,767.

At least 904,320 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count. According to NCOC's figures, the total number of cases has reached 958,408.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 337,674, in Punjab 346,301, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 138,068, in Islamabad Capital Territory 82,706, in Balochistan 27,178, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,138 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,343.