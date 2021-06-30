Prince Harry photographed in London ahead of his reunion with William

Prince Harry arrived in the United Kingdom on Friday to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

After spending a few days in isolation, the Duke of Sussex came out of Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry was pictured for the first time since his arrival ahead of his reunion with Prince William.

The Duke will attend the unveiling of his mother's statue along with Prince William on Thursday.



The event takes place on the 60th birthday of Princess Diana who died in a road accident in 1997.

It's Harry second trip to the UK since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.