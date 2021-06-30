 
close
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 30, 2021

Prince Harry photographed in London ahead of his reunion with William

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Prince Harry photographed in London ahead of his reunion with William

Prince Harry arrived in the United Kingdom on Friday to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

After spending a few days in isolation, the Duke of Sussex came out of  Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry was  pictured for the first time since his arrival  ahead of his reunion with Prince William.

The Duke will attend the unveiling of his mother's statue along with Prince William on Thursday.

The event takes place on the 60th birthday of Princess Diana who died in a road accident in 1997.

It's Harry second trip to the UK since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Latest News

More From Entertainment