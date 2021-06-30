The Weeknd set to flex acting, writing skills in HBO series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Weeknd will be flexing his acting and writing skills as he is roped in for a series reportedly titled The Idol.
The Save Your Tears hit-maker, according to Variety, will also be reportedly acting as co-producer of the HBO series alongside BAFTA Award-winning creator of Euphoria Sam Levinson.
According to the outlet, the series will be following the life of a female singer who begins a romantic relationship with an LA club owner who is also a leader of a secret cult.
Previously, the singer starred in an episode of animated series American Dad in 2020 and also played a fictional version of himself in 2019 film Uncut Gems.