Wed Jun 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 30, 2021

The Weeknd set to flex acting, writing skills in HBO series

The Weeknd will be flexing his acting and writing skills as he is roped in for a series  reportedly titled The Idol.

The Save Your Tears hit-maker, according to Variety, will also be reportedly acting as co-producer of the HBO series alongside BAFTA Award-winning creator of Euphoria Sam Levinson.

According to the outlet, the series will be following the life of a female singer who begins a romantic relationship with an LA club owner who is also a leader of a secret cult.

Previously, the singer starred in an episode of animated series American Dad in 2020 and also played a fictional version of himself in 2019 film Uncut Gems.

