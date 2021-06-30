TikTok removes close to 6.5 million videos from Pakistan between January and March

Photo: AFP/FIle

KARACHI: Chinese company ByteDance's TikTok app deleted close to 6.5 million videos from Pakistan between January and March 2021 for violating the platform's policies, a statement said on Wednesday.

The figure makes Pakistan the second largest country to get the most videos removed in the world from the platform after the US.

The videos from the Pakistani market violated TikTok’s community guidelines, terms of service and some were promoting COVID-19 misinformation, according to TikTok's quarterly transparency report released on Wednesday.

During the three-month period from January till March 2021, 61,951,327 videos were removed globally, which is less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok.

In the Pakistani market, TikTok removed 6,495,992 videos, making it the second market to get the most videos removed after the USA where 8,540,088 videos were removed during this period.