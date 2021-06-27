 
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Web Desk
June 27, 2021

Kim Kardashian is 'worried' about dating again: Here's Why

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Kim Kardashian is 'worried' about dating again: Here's Why

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is not ready for another romantic relationship.

The diva, who parted ways with ex-husband rapper Kanye West, is taking her time to move on from the trauma. Meanwhile, Kanye is currently in the news for seeing model Irina Shaykh.

According to US Weekly, a source to Kim says that she is not "focused on dating at the moment."

"She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years’ worth of trust," said the source.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The couple shares children North,8, Saint,5, Chicago,3, and Psalm,1, together. 

