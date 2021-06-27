For second day in a row, Pakistan reports less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan continue to remain under control as the country reported less than 1,000 cases of coronavirus, statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed.



Pakistan carried out 44,544 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, said the NCOC, out of which 901 returned positive. The new cases take the positivity ratio across the country to 2.02%.

Pakistan also lost 23 people to the pandemic over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, the country had reported 36 deaths from the virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, since the pandemic began, now stands at 954,743 while the number of active cases in the country has increased to 32,341.

On the other hand, the number of people that have recovered from coronavirus on Sunday shot past 900,000 after more than 1,300 people recovered from COVID-19.