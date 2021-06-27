 
close
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

For second day in a row, Pakistan reports less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan continue to remain under control as the country reported less than 1,000 cases of coronavirus, statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed.

Pakistan carried out 44,544 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, said the NCOC, out of which 901 returned positive. The new cases take the positivity ratio across the country to 2.02%.

Pakistan also lost 23 people to the pandemic over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, the country had reported 36 deaths from the virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, since the pandemic began, now stands at 954,743 while the number of active cases in the country has increased to 32,341.

On the other hand, the number of people that have recovered from coronavirus on Sunday shot past 900,000 after more than 1,300 people recovered from COVID-19.

Latest News

More From Pakistan