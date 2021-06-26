Kate Middleton likely to skip Princess Diana statue unveiling

Duchess of Cambridge may skip the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue unveiling, British media reported on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, Kate Middleton may not attend the event which is due to take place t Kensington Palace due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The report came hours after Prince Harry arrived in the UK to attend the ceremony where he would join his brother Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and his two children to the UK.

It is the second time Prince Harry has arrived in the UK since his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle tell-all interview with the US TV legend plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades.

According to another report, Queen Elizabeth would not attend the event as she would be in Scotland.



