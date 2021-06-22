'Fast & Furious 9' to release in US, Canada on Thursday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
“Fast & Furious is all set to hit US and Canadian cinemas on Thursday night.
The movie titled "F9", the ninth installment in the popular “Fast & Furious” ,is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in theaters this year.
According to Reuters, cinema operators hope “F9” will kick-start domestic ticket sales to help them recover from extended closures and restricted reopening with few new movies to show.
The “Fast” saga started as a story about illegal street racing and evolved into the tale of a close-knit team involved in heists and espionage. It is one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises, collecting more than $5 billion worldwide since the first film in 2001.