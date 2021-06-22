 
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2021

'Fast & Furious 9' to release in US, Canada on Thursday

“Fast & Furious is all set to  hit US and Canadian cinemas on Thursday night. 

The movie titled "F9", the  ninth installment in the popular “Fast & Furious” ,is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in theaters this year.

According to Reuters, cinema operators hope “F9” will kick-start domestic ticket sales to help them recover from extended closures and restricted reopening with few new movies to show.

The “Fast” saga started as a story about illegal street racing and evolved into the tale of a close-knit team involved in heists and espionage. It is one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises, collecting more than $5 billion worldwide since the first film in 2001.

