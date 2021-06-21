Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, qualifier 1

ABU DHABI: The Islamabad United will take on the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 qualifier at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The winners of this game will make it to the June 24 final.



The losers will meet the winners of the eliminator 1, which is scheduled to be held between Karachi Kings and former winners Peshawar Zalmi at 11 pm PST today.

Table toppers United have been in a red-hot form since losing their first Abu Dhabi-leg match to the Qalandars in a last-over thriller on 9 June.

The Shadab Khan-led side has since won five matches on the trot to finish with a staggering eight wins in 10 league-stage matches. They had won three out of their first four matches of the Karachi leg.

The foreign opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro has dazzled for them in the Abu Dhabi leg.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans have emerged from the disappointments of the fifth position in Karachi to the highs of a second-place finish in Abu Dhabi.



Rizwan has led the side from the front with a tally of 470 runs at 52.22 with the help of four half-centuries. Sohaib Maqsood has scored 304 runs in 10 games at 38 with a strike rate of 154.31.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 6pm.

