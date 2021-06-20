 
close
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow's wife says her cousin has gone missing

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Kit Harrington aka Jon Snows wife says her cousin has gone missing

Kit Harrington's wife Rose Leslie has revealed in a video that her cousin has gone missing  

Rose, who shot to fame for playing  Ygritte in Game of Thrones, asked for her cousin to get in contact with their family after he went missing after leaving work in Brixton.

The Scottish actress  said in the video, “This is a message for my cousin Philippe Fraser. “It’s your birthday today but you have been missing since the 8th of June. “Your friends and family are very worried about you so please get in touch. And a very happy birthday to you, wherever you are.”

According to British media, Rose’s cousin Philippe Fraser was working at the Hootananny in Brixton, was last seen leaving work with two rucksacks and has not been seen since.

Latest News

More From Entertainment