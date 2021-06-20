Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow's wife says her cousin has gone missing

Kit Harrington's wife Rose Leslie has revealed in a video that her cousin has gone missing

Rose, who shot to fame for playing Ygritte in Game of Thrones, asked for her cousin to get in contact with their family after he went missing after leaving work in Brixton.

The Scottish actress said in the video, “This is a message for my cousin Philippe Fraser. “It’s your birthday today but you have been missing since the 8th of June. “Your friends and family are very worried about you so please get in touch. And a very happy birthday to you, wherever you are.”

According to British media, Rose’s cousin Philippe Fraser was working at the Hootananny in Brixton, was last seen leaving work with two rucksacks and has not been seen since.