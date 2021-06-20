Who leaked Prince Harry's conversation with Royal Family?

Prince Harry was reportedly told by his father Prince Charles that the Duke of Sussex's son Archie would not be allowed to become a prince.

Citing a leaked conversation between Harry and his father, Mail on Sunday reported Charles said he will "never" let his grandson Archie become a prince.

According to UK's Daily Express, details of a private conversation between Harry and members of the Royal Family were leaked on Saturday.



Senior journalist Charlie Rae said the Duke's conversation was leaked by a friend or a source from the Sussexes camp.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades by levelling some serious allegations against the royal family.

Harry returned to the UK on a brief visit to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

