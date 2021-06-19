 
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 19, 2021
Amber Heard on Saturday shared a message that she received from the director of "Aquaman 2".

Taking to social media, the actress posted a picture of the card that read, "Amber, Welcome back to Atlantis"

Amber Heard aka Meera returns to Atlantis

"In quarantine," wrote Amber Heard, who reprises her role as Meera.

According to reports, "Aquaman 2" directed by James Wan has been named "The Lost Kingdom". 

