Amber Heard aka Meera returns to 'Atlantis'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Amber Heard on Saturday shared a message that she received from the director of "Aquaman 2".
Taking to social media, the actress posted a picture of the card that read, "Amber, Welcome back to Atlantis"
"In quarantine," wrote Amber Heard, who reprises her role as Meera.
According to reports, "Aquaman 2" directed by James Wan has been named "The Lost Kingdom".