Taylor Swift unveils re-recording plans for Red (Taylor’s version)

Lyricist and singer Taylor Swift has officially shocked fans with her plans to unveil a brand new and personal version of Red.



The singer announced her news in a candid Instagram update and captioned her thoughts by writing, “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed.”

“Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.”

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

Check it out below:



