LarkanaExpress trends on Twitter as Shahnawaz Dahani becomes top PSL wicket-taker

KARACHI: Young cricket sensation Shahnawaz Dahani is trending on Twitter since he became the top wicket-taker of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition.



The netizens were lavishing praise on the 22-year-old right-arm bowler from Larkana who took four wickets Friday night to surpass Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on the PSL table.

The Larkana Express, as he is fondly called, took key wickets in the match against Qalandars last night.

Dahani, an emerging pick for Multan Sultans, has taken 18 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.00 with a strike rate of 9.7. He has taken a 4-fer twice in the tournament, so far.

Earlier, in the same match, Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen had pushed himself to the top of the league – only to be surpassed by Dahani moments later.

Shaheen has 16 wickets from 10 matches and is now at the second position on the list.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz has taken 14 wickets, Lahore Qalandars' James Faulkner 13, while Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali has taken 12 wickets in the tournament so far.

Dahani said it is a moment of pride for him to be the top wicket-taker of PSL 2021.

“Getting the Fazal Mahmood cap for most wickets in the tournament is a great honour for me. I will try to keep this with me till the end of this tournament,” he aimed.

“I am playing alongside some of the top Pakistani and foreign talent and to be the best among them is a special feeling. I am confident and my confidence is helping me do well,” Dahani said.

