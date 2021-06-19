BTS' Jungkook scales new heights on social media

Korea's pop singing boy band BTS has luted the attention of music lovers from around the globe with their heart-melting music. With the global appeal, the boy band's superstar members register the ever-soaring popularity graph on social media.

A recent social media activity demonstrates that BTS member Jungkook is one of the most sought-after celebrities on social media platforms as a hashtag of his name was reached by people so much that it amassed one billion views within four days of the Muster stage.

The Jungkook hashtag on TikTok has bagged 53 billion on June 14. The hashtag skyrocketed with an additional 600 million views after BTS's Muster Sowoozoo.

The hashtag got a massive following on June 18 when crossed the mark of 54 billion views that shows that the #Jungkook attracted an additional one billion views within four days.

This is not the case just with TikTok, Jungkook has an ever-increasing graph of popularity on Twitter as well as one of his tweet crossed the landmark of 2.9 million likes.

Along with the five other tweets by Jungkook, the tweet came to be one of the ten most liked BTS tweets of all time on Twitter.

