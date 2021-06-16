Watch: Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed exchange heated words in PSL 2021 clash

Shaheen Afridi exchanges heated words with Quetta Gladiators Sarfaraz Ahmed after his delivery struck the former Pakistan skipper on the helmet. Photo: Twitter

A spat between Lahore Qalandars pacer Shaheen Afridi and Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed Tuesday generated mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.



While some found no fault with what Shaheen did, others opined that the left-arm pacer should apologise to the former Pakistan skipper.

It all started when the Quetta Gladiators skipper was hit on the helmet by a fiery delivery from Afridi. Rattled by the 147kmph hit, Sarfaraz het managed to score a run.

Sarfaraz then said something to the left-arm pacer, who had turned his back to the former Pakistan skipper and was getting ready to bowl the next delivery.

Clearly annoyed at something Sarfaraz said, Afridi turned and started walking back towards the former skipper, saying something back.

By this time, a few fielders of the Lahore Qalandars intervened, as did the on-field umpires. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez attempted to calm Sarfaraz down.

"Sarfaraz probably asking him to take it easy, I mean," said commentator Ramiz Raja.

Shahid Hashmi was also critical of Afridi, sharing his two cents on the matter.

However, sports journalist Roha Nadeem was of the opinion that Afridi had not broken any rules hence he did not need to apologise to Sarfaraz.

Saddam thought Afridi should have treated his former skipper with more respect.

Hashim Siddiqui commented sarcastically, wondering whether players were now obligated to bowl full tosses to Sarfaraz, since he was their skipper at one point in time.

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs on Tuesday in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League 6 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium — and both the teams have maintained their positions in the points table.

The Gladiators, despite winning their clash against the Qalandars, are placed at the bottom of the table. Sarfaraz's squad has managed to secure only four points from eight matches so far.