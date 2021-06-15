 
Tue Jun 15, 2021
June 15, 2021

Kate Middleton reveals nickname for her father-in-law Prince Charles

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly a jewel in the monarchy's crown, winning hearts of people  with  her caring and loving gestures.

Kate Middleton recently revealed nickname for her father-in-law Prince Charles when they, along with their  spouses, joined the Queen Elizabeth in welcoming world leaders to the G-7 summit.

Prince Charles - in a video from their arrival -  turns around to chat with his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to greet the prince of Wales with a warm smile and the words at the event, "Hello, Grandpa!" rather than his more formal title.

The 39-year-old royal usually calls the 72-year-old prince "Papa", the name his sons Prince William and Prince Harry use for him.

Prince of Wales, who recently became a grandfather for the fifth time, was also in happy mood at the event. 

Royal experts hail Kate's growing influence as the 'glue' holding the family together. It has also been reported that the Duke of Sussex texted his sister-in-law to share the happy news about his second child instead of Prince William. 

