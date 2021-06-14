Beyonce marks twin children Rumi, Sir's 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Beyoncé made sure to tell the world how special her twin children are on their birthday.

The superstar took to her personal website to share a heartfelt message to mark Rumi and Sir’s 4th birthday.

She welcomed them with her husband Jay-Z on June 13, 2017.

"What's better than 1 gift... 2," the star wrote over a black background. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir."

The couple, who also have 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, have yet to share photos of Rumi and Sir as they tend to be very private.

Take a look:



