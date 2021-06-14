BTS releases ‘Daechiwita’ live performance for 2021 Festa

South Korean hotshots from BTS have decided to drop their official live performance version of the Daechiwita track.

The performance comes straight from the BTS stage with high definition close ups of each member’s solo.

It also features a period theme and shows off the boys rocking traditional Korean attire from a multitude of eras.

Check it out below:



