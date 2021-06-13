Vikings' Legetha to star in Sean Penn film 'Flag Day'

Katheryn Winnick, the Canadian actress who rose to global fame for her work in "Vikings", on Saturday revealed that she is part of the cast of "Flag Day", a movie directed by Sean Penn.

The Lagertha actress said "Flag Day" would premier at Cannes Film Festival, adding that the movie would release in theaters in 2021.



Taking to Instagram, she wrote , she wrote,"FLAG DAY, directed by the one and only Sean Penn, is premiering at Cannes Film Festival and hitting movie theatre’s this year! A true labour of love, took almost a decade to get made. Honored to be a part of this incredible story."