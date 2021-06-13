Meghan Markle's father says Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a mistake by leaving royal family

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, said his daughter and Prince Harry were loved by the British public and they made a big mistake by leaving the royal family.

The estranged father of Meghan said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not taking the right path, adding that he was not sure what's their ultimate plan.

"Leaving the royals [is the pair's biggest mistake] because that was what she married in to. That is what was explained to her," Thomas Markle was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

Thomas said, "The people of England loved her and loved Harry and they were the stars. And everybody loved them in England."

Meghan and Harry recently welcomed their second child in the United States where they are settled with their son Archie.

They have named their daughter after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.