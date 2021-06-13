'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth wishes 'Captain America' star on his 40th birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Marvel's "Avengers" stars on Saturday took to social media to wish Chris Evans aka Captain America on his 40th birthday.
Wishing Evans on his birthday, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture with Chris Pratt, and assured Evans that he is his favorite Chris who appeared in Marvel movies.
The "Thor" actor wrote , "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans. You'ill always be number 1 in my book."
Jeremy Renner also wished Chris Evans on his birthday and wrote that his misses the actor.
"Avengers:Endgame" was the final outing of Chris Evans as Captain America.