Sun Jun 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2021

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth wishes 'Captain America' star on his 40th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 13, 2021

Marvel's "Avengers" stars on Saturday took to social media to wish Chris Evans aka Captain America on his 40th birthday.

Wishing Evans on his birthday, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture with  Chris Pratt, and assured Evans that he is his favorite Chris who appeared in Marvel movies.

The "Thor" actor wrote , "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans. You'ill always be number 1 in my book."

Jeremy Renner also wished Chris Evans on his birthday and wrote that his misses the actor.

"Avengers:Endgame" was the final outing of Chris Evans as Captain America.

