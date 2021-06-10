 
Thu Jun 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 10, 2021

Amber Heard looks stunning in stills from 'Gully'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Amber Heard shared multiple stills from her film "Gully" which released recently in theaters and on streaming services.

Directed by  Nabil Elderkin, the film hit the theaters on June 4 and  is available on digital and on demand since June 8.

Singer Dua Lipa has also praised the film and asked her fans to watch the  "incredibly moving and brilliant" ,movie which is about   the lives of three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods.

Here are some pictures shared by Amber Heard from the sets of the film:





