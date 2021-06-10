 
Wed Jun 09, 2021
Web Desk
June 10, 2021

Bella Hadid stuns in all black outfit as she appears in New York City

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Bella Hadid delighted onlookers with her stunning beauty as she  rocked sheer black shirt with matching slacks during her outing in New York City on Wednesday.

The supermodel was looking gorgeous in a black outfit. She also carried a yellow-and-black checkerboard patterned purse across her shoulder.

Hadid, who stayed out of the public eye after sharing a post on Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month, stepped out for a few errands in the city.

The 24-year-old appeared to be makeup free and was certainly hydrated as she carried multiple cold beverages to her waiting car.

Bella Hadid has been seen for the first time since backlash for taking part in a pro-Palestine march.

