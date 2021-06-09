Osman Bey actor nears 18 million followers on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Burak ÖzçivitBurak Özçivit, who rose to fame for his role as Osman Bey in hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman" is about to hit 18 million followers on Instagram.
The actor is currently followed by more than 17.9 million people on the photo-sharing app.
Burak is admired by millions of people in Pakistan, India and several other countries for essaying the role of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which tells the story of Osman's father.
"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.