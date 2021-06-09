 
Wed Jun 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Osman Bey actor nears 18 million followers on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Burak ÖzçivitBurak Özçivit, who rose to fame for his role as Osman Bey in hit TV series  "Kurulus:Osman" is about to hit 18 million  followers on Instagram.

The actor  is currently  followed by more than 17.9 million people on the photo-sharing app.

Burak is admired by millions of people in Pakistan, India and several other countries for  essaying the role of  the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which tells the story of  Osman's father.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

