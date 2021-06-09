Osman Bey actor nears 18 million followers on Instagram

Burak ÖzçivitBurak Özçivit, who rose to fame for his role as Osman Bey in hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman" is about to hit 18 million followers on Instagram.

The actor is currently followed by more than 17.9 million people on the photo-sharing app.

Burak is admired by millions of people in Pakistan, India and several other countries for essaying the role of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which tells the story of Osman's father.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.