Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Philip's birthday in a private and personal way, says expert

Queen Elizabeth will mark the birthday of her husband Prince Philip who died in April.

According to a report, the Queen will mark Philip's birthday in a private and personal way.

Speaking to UK's Daily Express, royal author Ian Lloyd said the monarch would attend a private service and pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on his birthday.



Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99. Prince Philip's funeral was attended by close family members due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry, who is settled in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, had visited the UK to attend his grandfather's funeral.