Woman in South Africa gives birth to seven boys, three girls: report

A South African woman on Monday, June, 7 reportedly gave birth to ten children — including seven boys and three girls — and could break the Guinness World Record, the BBC has reported, citing the country's Pretoria News.

Scans during pregnancy showed that Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, was carrying eight children, however, the actual number turned out to be 10 at the time of birth, her husband Teboho Tsotetsi told Pretoria News.

"It's seven boys and three girls. I am happy. I am emotional. I can't talk much," the BBC quoted Tsotetsi as saying.

One of the couple's relatives, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that five of the babies were born naturally, while the other five were delivered through caesarean section.

According to the report, Sithole could break the Guinness World Record for giving birth to the maximum number of babies at a time. When asked, Guinness told the BBC that it is investigating the matter.

The current world record is held by an American woman, who delivered eight children in 2009. In May, a 25-year-old Moroccan woman had given birth to nine babies, all of who are doing well at a clinic, the report said.

According to doctors, most pregnancies involving multiple fetuses end up prematurely.

"Multiple births involving more than three babies are rare and often the result of fertility treatments - but in this case, the couple claim they conceived naturally," the BBC reported.