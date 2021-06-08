Jessica Alba celebrates 13th birthday of eldest daughter with emotional message

American actress Jessica Alba celebrated the 13th birthday of her eldest daughter, Honor, as the proud mother boasted of being a mother to a teen now.

It was an emotional moment for the 40-year-old proud mom of three who said she has now a teenager.

Jessica Alba took to social media and shared some photographs of her daughter, who has just turned 13.

"My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor," the actress captioned her post on Instagram. "Yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I’m just so proud of you."



Jessica Alba who last year got emotional while telling her fans that her daughter has exceeded her height, went on to explain her teary eyes, saying that she is happy for her daughter.



"I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears - they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So you are gonna have me to accept my emotional outbursts boo," the actress said in the emotional post.

"You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl! I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom #happybirthdayhonor #thisis13 #honorcita," Jessica Alba concluded the emotional post.





