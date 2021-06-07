Purple Rain star Clarence Williams III dies at age 81

Actor Clarence Williams III has died at age 81.

The actor was best known for starring alongside late singer Prince in the film Purple Rain along with playing the role of police officer Linc Haynes in The Mod Squad series.

The news was confirmed by his manager Allan Mindel who shared that he passed away in his home in Los Angeles on Friday after he succumbed from his battle with colon cancer.



Since then, tributes have been pouring in including one by musician and actor Lenny Kravitz who wrote on Twitter: “When I was a kid growing up in NYC Clarence Williams III was a face on TV that I identified with and that inspired me. From the Mod Squad, to Purple Rain and Sugar Hill, he always performed with dynamic energy. Rest in power, king.”

Director Peyton Reed who worked with the late star on 1995 movie The Love Bug penned a note on Twitter: “I had grown up watching him as Linc in The Mod Squad and thought he was the epitome of cool. Turns out he was. Rest In Peace, Clarence.”