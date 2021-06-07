Did Shoaib Akhtar speak on the Hania Aamir issue?

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (L) and actress Hania Aamir (R).

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar may have commented on the Hania Aamir controversy, without mentioning the actress.

The Rawalpindi Express is known for not biting his tongue or mincing his words. Without commenting on either Aamir or her rumoured ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar, the former pacer told people to pay attention to other important matters.

"By the way, there are much more important things happening in the world, brothers, sisters, children and 'influencers'," said the ex-Pakistani pacer. "Talk about them too."

His comments came after Aamir shared a lengthy note on Instagram, calling out people for bullying her on social media and using derogatory language against the actress.

At the time Akhtar tweeted, Aamir and her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Asim Azhar, were both trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

Social media users, a couple of days ago, had criticised Aamir for a video in which she can be seen with actor and singer Ashir Wajahat.

After the trolling and Aamir's subsequent reaction to it, a plethora of Pakistani actors and others from the world of showbiz supported the actress.