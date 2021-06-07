Kate Middleton and Prince William thrilled about their new niece Lilibet

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all delighted by the happy news of baby Lili's arrival, saying: 'Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.'

Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child, Uncle William and aunt Kate shared their excitement on social media, saying that they "are all delighted by the happy news of baby Lili's arrival."

The Cambridges added: "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Lili was born on Friday (June 4) in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," according to official announcement

The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have also been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Sussexes named their baby girl after the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour the Princess of Wales," the couple explained in the birth announcement.