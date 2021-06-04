Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle in latest interview

Days after hinting at his return to TV, Piers Morgan has lashed out at Meghan Markle.

In a latest interview with an Australian show, the former "Good Morning Britain" host claimed that the former American actress and Harry's wife told "downright" lies in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a trailer released ahead of his interview on Sunday, Morgan talks about Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

The TV show host also refers to Meghan revelation that the couple had tied the knot secretly days before their marriage in Windsor Castle.



"They were downright lies," he says , adding, "That would make Archbishop of Canterbury a criminal"

Months after losing his job over on-screen attacks on Meghan Markle, Morgan recently expressed his willingness to return to "Good Morning Britain".