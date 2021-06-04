Jodie Turner-Smith comes to Meghan Markle's defence amid rift with royal family

Jodie Turner-Smith said the British royals could not evolve with Meghan and Harry's marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith came forth blasting the royal family for not doing enough to protect Meghan Markle.



While coming to the Duchess of Sussex's rescue, the Anne Boleyn star said the British royals could not evolve with Meghan and Harry's marriage.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Smith said, "There’s a lot of resistance to new things that can push that institution forward in a way that more represents the world today."



Smith added (via the Daily Mail), “I think they could have looked at this marriage and that relationship as a way to evolve and could have embraced it and embraced her fully, and protected her, and protected their son in a way that made him feel like he didn’t need to leave.”

In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan said she felt suicidal pre-Megxit.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Meghan told the US TV host.

“I remember how [Harry] just cradled me,” she said while alleging that The Firm denied her any professional help.