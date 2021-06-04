Azam Khan's fitness is improving, says Muhammad Waseem

Azam Khan plays a shot during a domestic match. Photo: PCB

LAHORE: Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem on Friday praised Azam Khan, saying that he had worked on his fitness and improved it.



The chief selector was addressing a press conference earlier during the day where he defended the decision to select the uncapped Azam for the series.

Waseem said the decision to select the players was made keeping in mind fitness and the team combination.

"I said the same when selecting Sharjeel Khan," he said. "We will keep working on his fitness but he was chosen keeping in mind the team's combination," he added.

Speaking about all-rounder Imad Wasim's inclusion, Waseem said he had performed well in the UAE. "It is possible that the T20I World Cup takes place in the UAE, which is why he has been selected, keeping in mind the tournaments to come," he added.

The chief selector said the decision to announce the squads at this time was taken keeping in mind logistical reasons. "Ideally, we would have wanted to announce the names after the PSL," he said, adding that those who performed well in the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 will be considered for future series as well.

In response to a question, Waseem said the management had decided to make a few changes to the squad every now and then but had decided to retain the same core team till the World Cup.

He said players who performed in the domestic circuit were being given chances. "We included Saud Shakeel and Danish Aziz in the squad but they were unable to grab the opportunity," he said.