Black Widow:Scarlett Johansson talks to fans in new video ahead of film release

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Scarlett Johansson on Thursday offered her fans a special look at her upcoming film "Black Widow".
"I ' done running from my past," read the caption of Marvel's social media post containing the "special look".
The clip begins with a message from Johansson before her character is shown engaged in fierce battles in the film.
The actress plays Russian-spy turned superhero Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.