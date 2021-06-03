 
close
Thu Jun 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 3, 2021

Black Widow:Scarlett Johansson talks to fans in new video ahead of film release

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 03, 2021

Scarlett Johansson on Thursday offered her  fans  a special look at her upcoming film "Black Widow".

"I ' done running from my past," read the caption of Marvel's social media post containing the "special look".

The clip begins with a message from Johansson before her character  is shown engaged in fierce battles in the film.

The actress plays Russian-spy turned superhero Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.




Latest News

More From Entertainment