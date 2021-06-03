Twitter wishes 'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram as he turns 55 today

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday, with former colleagues, fans and cricket enthusiasts around the globe wishing the former pacer many more happy years to come.



Akram, arguably the best fast bowler of all time, used to terrorise batsmen around the globe with his lethal yorkers, unplayable reverse swing deliveries and deadly accuracy.

The former Pakistan captain is a member of the 1992 World Cup winning team and led Pakistan to their 1999 World Cup final as well.

Shaniera wished her husband on Twitter as well with an endearing post.

ICC paid tribute to the former Pakistan skipper by sharing his match-winning performance from the 1992 World Cup.

Another fan shared an impressive delivery Akram bowled to Indian batting icon Rahul Dravid during the 1999 Chennai Test match.

Akram took 916 international wickets and scored 6,615 runs. He is the only Pakistani bowler to take four hat-tricks in international cricket and of course, his crowning achievement, being a member of the 1992 World Cup Winning squad.

