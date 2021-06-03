Sony Pictures' Peter Rabbit 2 continues to rule UK's weekend box office

The animated film by Sony Pictures - Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - tops the UK’s weekend box office as it continued its marvellous run into the second week.



With its appeal among adults and children, the film pocketed an estimated £2 million in the tickets sale just over the weekend during its run for the second week in England.

Ever since the film was released on May 17th, it has raked in just under £7.5 million.

The Peter Rabbit 2 film is all set to cross other milestones as it will open in the US on June 11th. The film was earlier scheduled for a June 18th release.



The Peter Rabbit 2 film is being trailed by Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do after it was released on May 28th. The movie earned £2.7 million according to Comscore.

Disney clinched the third spot at the box office with its recently released movie Cruella. The movie bagged £1.4 million in earnings.

The film Cruella has got a double release as Disney is streaming it on its streaming platform - Disney Plus also.



