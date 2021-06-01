Taylor Swift breaks record with biggest one-week vinyl album sale

Vocal powerhouse Taylor Swift is at the top of her game as she continues to add feathers of her with major feats.



The Exile crooner scored the biggest one-week vinyl album sale in the United States with her album, evermore which was released in December 2020.

The Champagne Problems singer sold more than 40,000 copies in US, only three days after the record was made available, according to a report by Billboard.



Swift broke the record of Jack White who sold 40,000 copies in the US of his album Lazaretto during the first week of its release in 2014.

The singer is expected to rack up an even higher number of sales in the coming days, as per reports.