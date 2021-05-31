Simon Cowell pulls out of judge duties from X Factor Israel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Simon Cowell will no longer partake in the upcoming season of X Factor Israel as a judge
The British producer, who currently assesses contestants in America’s Got Talent, was set to appear as a judge on the Israeli version of X Factor.
However, the company producing the show, Reshet, confirmed that the TV personality will not be making his now-canceled appearance on the show.
Rumours of him pulling out began to circulate in the backdrop of Israel’s renewed violence against Palestine.
While he did not give a solid reason, a source close to him told Jewish News that he could not partake in the show for "a number of reasons" and was left "bitterly disappointed" over his subsequent exit.