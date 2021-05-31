Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali wants Babar Azam to get married

File photo of Azhar Ali and Babar Azam.

Former Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has advised incumbent skipper Babar Azam to tie the knot.

Ali invited fans to ask him questions on micro-blogging site Twitter. When one fan wondered what advice the former captain would give the current one, it was nothing related to his career.

"Shadi ker lay [Get married]," pat came the response from the former skipper.

Ali didn't elaborate whether he was joking or was serious.

Singer Asim Azhar asked Ali about his favourite partnership. To everyone's surprise, he responded it was with the singer himself.

Chaudhry Hamza asked the former Test captain whether his sons were interested in cricket and if yes, then which format of the game would they choose.

In response, he had a hilarious response for the fan.

One fan wondered why the Pakistan cricket team was lagging behind and not coming at par with "modern cricket".

"We are about to work on it so much, in the coming days, that if I were to begin explaining it to you right now, it would take me an additional 10-15 years to do that," he quipped. "Hence, leave it."