Netflix set to produce teen vampire drama First Kill after casting process ends

Netflix is all set to begin production of its upcoming teen vampire drama series - First Kill as the streaming giant has finished the casting process.

Lost actress Elizabeth Mitchell is the latest addition to the series' star cast. Alongside her, the show's cast includes Sarah Catherine Cook, Imani Lewis, Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter’s Legacy), Will Swenson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Better Things), and Dylan McNamara (Ambition).

The vampire drama series First Kill is based on a short story written by V.E. Schwab. The show has been scripted by Felicia D. Henderson and best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab.

The series revolves around the struggle between the two lead roles - Julliette Fairmont and Calliope Burns.

Julliette is a born vampire however, she does not want to transform into a monster, while Calliope Burns is a bold monster hunter.



The two find each other not an easy target.

The Burns clan of the monster hunters includes Wise as Talia, Moore as Jack, Goodman as Apollo and Mullings as Theo.



The Fairmont clan of vampires include Mitchell as Margot, Swenson as Sebastian, Dzienny as Elinor and McNamara as Oliver.

Méndez and Allen are making their acting debut in First Kill.





