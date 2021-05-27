close
Thu May 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 27, 2021

Friends: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston reveal why they never got together as a couple

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 27, 2021

Seventeen years after  the final episode of  hit sitcom Friends  was aired, actors   David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have revealed that  they had major crushes on each other.

The revelation was made  as the cast of the show  reunited for a special episode of "Friends".

The pair also shared why they avoided dating when they used to work together and the fact that the attraction was mutual.

Schwimmer and Aniston said  they never got together as a couple off-screen because they were both in relationships or between relationships with other people.

Co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow said they knew of their feelings for each other.

Explaining reason why they didn't get together, Schwimmer who played Ross Geller said one of them was always in a relationship. 

