Friends: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston reveal why they never got together as a couple

Seventeen years after the final episode of hit sitcom Friends was aired, actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have revealed that they had major crushes on each other.

The revelation was made as the cast of the show reunited for a special episode of "Friends".

The pair also shared why they avoided dating when they used to work together and the fact that the attraction was mutual.

Schwimmer and Aniston said they never got together as a couple off-screen because they were both in relationships or between relationships with other people.

Co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow said they knew of their feelings for each other.

Explaining reason why they didn't get together, Schwimmer who played Ross Geller said one of them was always in a relationship.

