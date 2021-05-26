Kim Kardashian accused of making money out of Prince Harry, Meghan’s exit

American supermodel Kim Kardashian was recently accused of exploiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit to fill her pockets.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians recently released a game that mirrors the story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their recent departure from their lives as working royals.

The game features the characters of a prince named Prince Aston and his wife Princess Bianca trying to escape the grasps of the Queen.

It even included Princess Bianca giving an Oprah Winfrey-style explosive interview, saying: "Prince Aston has done everything in his power to welcome me into the Royal Family. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same about everyone in his family.”

"The Queen is a symbol of tradition, but as times change, perhaps some traditions become outdated,” Bianca’s character added.

The public, however, is not too pleased about Kim using the personal lives of Harry and Meghan to earn money.

One online user told The Sun: "The two characters are obviously based on Meghan and Harry. The Queen speaks quite rudely in it. It’s in poor taste considering everything she has been through recently."