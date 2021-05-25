close
Tue May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021

WhatsApp unveils special 'Laugh It Off!' sticker pack

Tue, May 25, 2021

WhatsApp's introduction of stickers has made conversations funnier for people using the messaging app.

And in that spirit, the Facebook-owned app on Tuesday introduced a special "Laugh It Off!" pack for users worldwide.

A report published on the website WABetaInfo said that the messaging app has already submitted the sticker pack in the Sticker Store for Android and iOS users.

"WhatsApp has rolled out this sticker pack some minutes ago for all versions on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, and it might take a while before appearing on your WhatsApp account," said the website that keeps a close eye on news related to WhatsApp. 

