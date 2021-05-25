Rebel Wilson 'out there looking' for a man after breakup

Actress Rebel Wilson is single and is ready to find a man.

Speaking to Extra, the star said that she is “out there looking” for a man after her breakup with her boyfriend of four months Jacob Busch.

"It's been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup," Rebel said.

"You have respect for the person you've broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking."

The Pitch Perfect star and her ex split up early in February after making their relationship Instagram official.

A friend of the star told People the reason behind their split: "Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term."