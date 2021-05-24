Shahid Afridi unable to participate in PSL 6 due to back injury

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Multan Sultans’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi will not be able to participate in the Abu Dhabi leg of the Pakistan Super League 6 after suffering from a back injury.
The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming PSL 6 matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest.
Shahid, who appeared in Sultans’ four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.
“While training for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor," said Afridi.
"Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi leg.
“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”
Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. The latest additions mean they have now had a complete 20-player squad.
Peshawar Zalmi has added Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad.