Lockdown in Sindh: ‘Unnecessary movement’ banned after 8pm

File photo

KARACHI: Amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the province after the Eid holidays, the Sindh government has decided to further tighten lockdown restrictions and imposing a ban on unnecessary movement after 8pm.

This was finalised in a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The decision to further tighten the restrictions came a day after the provincial authorities announced to extend the current coronavirus restrictions for two more weeks.

It was decided to impose a ban on people's movement after 8pm and the police chief was directed to stop people travelling in cars unnecessarily.

During the meeting, CM Shah said that if the masses follow the safety guidelines for two more weeks, the rise in COVID-19 cases would come down which have spiked sharply after Eid.

"We can ease COVID restrictions in the city when new cases are controlled."

The chief minister said that he will pay surprise visits to check the implementation of SOPs, adding that 50% of total cases in the country are from Sindh.

He noted that complaints are received from Karachi's south and east districts and directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of safety protocols in their areas.

Vaccination for industrial workers

Meanwhile, CM Shah also directed the health minister to make arrangements for mass vaccination in industrial areas. He instructed to seek help from the industrialists.

"We have to protect our people by vaccinating them," he said and directed deputy commissioners and SSPs to implement restrictions.