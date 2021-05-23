BTS plans to debut live ‘Butter’ performance at ‘The Late Show’

BTS recently announced their plans to unveil the first ever live performance version of Butter and ARMY are in a frenzy.

The boys will be showing off their skills on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert slated to air this Tuesday on the 25th of May at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT time.

Fans will be able to catch the show’s live stream on YouTube TV and other major streaming platforms.



