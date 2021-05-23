BTS plans to debut live ‘Butter’ performance at ‘The Late Show’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS recently announced their plans to unveil the first ever live performance version of Butter and ARMY are in a frenzy.
The boys will be showing off their skills on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert slated to air this Tuesday on the 25th of May at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT time.
Fans will be able to catch the show’s live stream on YouTube TV and other major streaming platforms.